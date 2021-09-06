World

Over 500,000 Indian farmers attend rally against farm laws

People shouting slogans during a grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against agricultural laws in Muzaffarnagar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, yesterday.PHOTO: REUTERS
Sep 06, 2021 06:00 am

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Hundreds of thousands of farmers gathered in India's Uttar Pradesh state yesterday, the biggest rally yet in a series of demonstrations to press Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to repeal three new agricultural laws.

More than 500,000 farmers attended the rally in Muzaffarnagar city, local police said.

The demonstration in Uttar Pradesh, home to 240 million people, will breathe fresh life into the protest movement, said Mr Rakesh Tikait, a prominent farmers' leader.

"We will intensify our protest by going to every single city and town of Uttar Pradesh to convey the message that Modi's government is anti-farmer," he added.

Over the past eight months, tens of thousands of farmers have camped on major highways to the capital, New Delhi, to oppose the laws, in India's longest-running farmers' protest against the government. - REUTERS

