Oxygen supply on missing Indonesian sub to run out on Saturday

The Republic of Singapore Navy submarine rescue vessel MV Swift Rescue is assisting in the search for the KRI Nanggala-402.

JAKARTA : The sailors aboard a missing Indonesian submarine have enough oxygen to last until 3am on Saturday, Indonesian navy chief Yudo Margono said yesterday

"We lost contact (with the vessel on Wednesday) at 3am, so it can last until Saturday 3am," he said.

There were no signs of the KRI Nanggala-402, with 53 crew members on board as of press time. Admiral Yudo said the submarine had been cleared for use.

"The submarine has received a letter of feasibility from the navy," he told a news conference. "It was ready for battle."

He was speaking alongside the chief of Indonesia's military and Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, at a news conference in Bali a day after the 44-year-old submarine went missing while conducting a torpedo drill north of the island.

The 1,395-tonne vessel was built in Germany in 1977 and underwent a two-year refit in South Korea that was completed in 2012.

An aerial search found an oil spill near the submarine's dive location, and two navy vessels with sonar capability had been deployed to assist in the search, officials said.

FLOATING

Admiral Yudo said the authorities had found an item with "high magnetic force" floating at a depth of 50m to 100m.

Earlier, a navy spokesman told KompasTV that the diesel-powered submarine that runs on electric batteries while submerged could sustain a depth of 250m to 500m.

"Anything more than that can be pretty fatal, dangerous," the spokesman told KompasTV.

The seas in the area are shallower than in other parts of the archipelago but can still reach depths of more than 1,500m .

In a statement on Wednesday, the navy said "it was possible that during static diving, a blackout occurred so control was lost and emergency procedures cannot be carried out and the ship falls to a depth of 600m to 700m".

Indonesia said several countries had responded to requests for assistance.

The Republic of Singapore Navy submarine rescue vessel - MV Swift Rescue - was dispatched on Wednesday afternoon to assist in the search for the missing submarine.