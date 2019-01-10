Pahang royals consider installing new sultan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pahang royal household will meet this week to discuss the possibility of the Regent, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, taking over from the 88-year-old Sultan of Pahang.

The proposal, if accepted, would see Tengku Abdullah's installation as the sixth modern sultan of Pahang tomorrow and effectively pave the way for his election as the Malaysian king, based on the rotation system, reported the New Straits Times.

Sources said his father, the current sultan, was informed of the meeting.

"The matter (proposal to install Tengku Abdullah as sultan) was submitted by several influential family members and advisers in the royal house. Sultan Ahmad has been informed of the matter.

"The meeting on the abdication will be held this week. It is to be attended only by close family members and advisers. The sultan is unwell. Tengku Abdullah has been handling state matters in his father's stead.

"Based on the rotation system, it is Pahang's turn to be the Yang di-Pertuan Agong after Kelantan. We wish to respect the rotation system," said a royal source.

Under the Pahang constitution, the succession of rulers could take place if the sultan consents to relinquish his rights and powers.

STEPS

There are a series of official steps, including a warrant to acknowledge the relinquishing of powers, signed and stamped with the state's seal by the outgoing ruler.

Tengku Abdullah is returning from London to attend the meeting, which is expected to take place at Istana Pahang.

On Monday, the Conference of Rulers fixed Jan 24 for a meeting to select the new king and Jan 31 for the oath-taking ceremony, following an unprecedented move by Sultan Muhammad V to step down on Sunday.

Keeper of the Rulers' Seal Syed Danial Syed Ahmad said on Tuesday that taking the oath of office would mean that the king would be able to take on his responsibilities immediately, even before being installed.

In a separate development, a doctor with the Mediviron Group of Clinics has resigned following an outcry over his comments about Kelantan ruler Sultan Muhammad V that were deemed offensive, The Star reported.

In a statement yesterday, Mediviron Group's management said the doctor has apologised for his comments.

"He has agreed to bear sole and full responsibility for his comments and therefore has resigned from his post as resident doctor of the Klinik Mediviron branch in Jalan Raja Harun, Kajang, with immediate effect," it said.

The management added that it regrets the statement made by the doctor, which had hurt the feelings of the people.

"The values we instilled for 33 years in providing the best service by our doctors and nurses encompass various races and are based on the principles of the Rukun Negara," it added.

On Tuesday, three companies - Cisco Asean, Tenaga Nasional and Pemandu Associates - also suspended employees who allegedly insulted the monarchy on social media.