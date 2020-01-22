Papuans put on pants for court

Two Papuan activists on trial for treason in Jakarta decried what they described as "racism" after the court on Monday ordered them to remove traditional gourds that covered their private parts. The court refused to proceed until the men put on pants. After several hours of negotiation, the pair - also wearing Papuan headgear with their faces painted and the words "monkey" scrawled on their bodies - grudgingly agreed to put on trousers. The defendants, six in all, were arrested last August after participating in a demonstration at the presidential palace in Jakarta, where Papua's Morning Star flag was raised, AFP reported. The flag, a symbol of independence, is illegal in Indonesia.