PAS: Power transition deal between Dr M, Anwar is unconstitutional

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad handing over power to Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Anwar Ibrahim is akin to challenging the power of Malaysia's King, said Mr Takiyuddin Hassan.

The Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) secretary-general said it was against the federal Constitution to demand a power transition, as it could be construed as challenging the powers of the King.

"As stipulated in Article 40(2) and 43(2)(a), the king can exercise his absolute discretion in appointing a prime minister from among MPs who he believes command majority support in Parliament.

"The power transition issue being hotly debated among Pakatan Harapan undermines the federal Constitution, and can be construed as challenging the King's powers.

"The alleged transition of power agreement dated Jan 7, 2018, if it truly exists, is against the law and void.

"This is because the alleged agreement was made prior to the 14th General Election, before the concerned parties wielded power," he said in a statement yesterday.

Mr Takiyuddin said a vote of confidence in Parliament or statutory declaration (SD) could determine if the sitting premier commanded majority support.

Therefore, PAS was pushing for a vote of confidence.

"Although a vote of confidence is unprecedented, it is not illegal," he said.

Demanding that a sitting premier hand over power midway to a successor is against the federal Constitution, he reiterated.

The alleged SDs signed by 138 MPs insist that Dr Mahathir stay for a full term, which would be contrary to the Pakatan agreement prior to the election in May 2018 that he would only be a transitional premier and hand over power to Mr Anwar.