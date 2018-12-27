PAS preacher's comments rile many as Indonesia tsunami deaths hit 430

A woman and child looking forlornly at the destruction in the rain at Sumur yesterday.

The tsunami destroyed vast swathes of the coast, including these fishing boats in Banten.

KUALA LUMPUR A preacher with Malaysian opposition party PAS has been receiving flak online after his comments about Indonesian band Seventeen whose members were killed in the tsunami that hit Indonesia's Sunda Strait coast on Saturday.

He had posted the viral video showing the stage being swept away as the band was performing.

Mr Ahmad Dusuki Abdul Rani then wrote: "Imagine dying in a split second like this… this was what happened to the rock band Seventeen that was performing on the night of the tsunami."

"Don't engage in vice, vice courts suffering," he added.

He then listed three bank accounts, soliciting donations to his religious school.

Three members of the band and the wife of lead singer Riefian Fajarsyah were killed in the tragedy.

The post had 56,000 views and more than 2,500 comments, the Malay Mail reported.

"As an Indonesian, I am offended by this caption, everyone here is full of sorrow after losing family members. If you don't know anything, it is better for you to be quiet!" said Instagram user desitaa13.

When contacted by the Malay Mail, Mr Ahmad said he saw nothing wrong.

He said he was reminding people not to indulge in immoral activities.

"What I wanted to say was, don't indulge in vice. When you do maksiat (sin), it courts Allah's wrath. The reason the tsunami came was because of that reason," he said.

In the Sunda Strait, Indonesian rescue teams struggled yesterday to reach remote areas on the western coast of Java amid an "extreme weather" rain warning. Heavy rain lashed fishing villages along the coast, muddying roads and holding up convoys delivering machinery and aid to isolated areas while authorities urged residents to stay away from the shore in case of further waves, Reuters reported.

Clouds of ash spew from the nearby Anak Krakatau, almost obscuring the volcanic island where a crater collapse at high tide on Saturday sent 5m waves smashing into the coast on the Sunda Strait.

Indonesia's meteorology agency (BMKG) said the rough weather could make the volcano's crater more fragile.

The confirmed death toll is 430, with at least 159 people missing. Nearly 1,500 people were injured and over 21,000 people have evacuated to higher ground, Reuters reported.

A state of emergency has been declared until Jan 4, which authorities hope will make it easier to deploy assistance, said a spokesman for the national disaster mitigation agency.

Rescue teams were focused on the town of Sumur on Java, but "the roads are damaged and clogged" and helicopters had to be deployed to carry out evacuations, he added.

Volunteers were having to piece together makeshift bridges out of concrete blocks after the waves washed away infrastructure along the coast.