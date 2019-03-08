PAS wants Mahathir to sack minister Lim Guan Eng over 'war' comment

PUTRAJAYA: Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) wants Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to sack Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng from his Cabinet for describing the recently concluded Umno-PAS pact as a declaration of war against non-Malays.

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said the party saw the statement as "dangerous to the harmony, unity and to all systems in this country".

"I call on all peace- and unity-loving Malaysians to lodge a police report against (Mr Lim) for sedition. PAS also calls on Dr Mahathir to sack him from Cabinet before things turn worse," he said in a statement yesterday.

Mr Takiyuddin said his party viewed Mr Lim's statement with great concern, adding the Democratic Action Party (DAP) secretary-general's views on the pact confirmed the party was "undemocratic and chauvinistic".

Mr Lim's statement, he added, reflected DAP as a party that was "anti Malay-Islam".

"(Mr Lim) should view the unity of the ummah (community) spearheaded by PAS and Umno with foresight and as a positive (thing) as it is a move that is for the good of the country. After a split for more than 60 years, we are now united," said Mr Takiyuddin.

In a Malaysiakini article, Mr Lim was quoted as saying that the Umno-PAS union was a declaration of "war" on non-Malays, adding the 1Malaysia concept previously championed by Barisan Nasional was now over.

Shortly after, the news portal revised the article and carried an editor's note saying Mr Lim had corrected his earlier statement that originally used the words "declare war on non-Malays".

Mr Lim also said the flirtation between Umno and PAS was over, adding: "Now they are targeting the non-Malays and non-Muslims under the banner of 'Malay unity'."

He also said Umno and PAS were repeating the line that the government was controlled by non-Malays and non-Muslims as an example of both parties' alleged attempts to sow discord among different ethnic groups.

Other opposition parties also reacted strongly to Mr Lim's comments.

Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) leader Wee Ka Siong described the comments as "inflammatory and irresponsible".

According to Malay daily Sinar Harian, the youth wings of Umno, PAS, MCA and Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) lodged a police report against Mr Lim yesterday.

The group was led by Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, MIC Youth chief R. Thinalan and representatives from MCA Youth as well as PAS Youth.