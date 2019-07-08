Pasir Gudang pollution victims to sue Johor govt, 10 others

An unconscious child being carried to an ambulance.

JOHOR BARU The Sungai Kim Kim Toxic Victims and Pasir Gudang Pollution Action Committee intends to file a lawsuit at the Johor Baru High Court on July 17.

The lawsuit will be filed by lawyer Kamarudin Ahmad against 11 defendants, including the state government and Johor Mentri Besar.

"The lawsuit is representing 160 people, including 34 students who have become victims and 120 fishermen from Pasir Gudang whose livelihood has been badly affected by the pollution," he said.

"It will also include RM5 million (S$1.6 million) compensation for general damages suffered by Irfan Wafiy Idham Wazir, 12, who suffered from myokymia after he was believed to have been exposed to the toxic pollution in Sungai Kim Kim, Pasir Gudang, in March."

Mr Kamarudin added that most of the student victims are from SMK Taman Pasir Putih and SMK Tanjung Puteri Resort.

"Some of them are previous Sungai Kim Kim victims who had fallen victim again in the recent gas pollution.

"We also have enough proof issued by a medical specialist on Irfan Wafiy that shows he really has myokymia based on an electromyographic report," he said.

Mr Kamarudin denied allegations that the latest victims had suffered mass hysteria and not gas pollution.

EMOTIONAL PRESSURE

"Allegation such as this have painted a bad picture as if none of the students have been suffering from the pollution.

"It has also caused emotional pressure to the parents whose children's health have been affected by this incident," he added.

A majority of the victims are asking for compensation between RM4,000 and RM5,000 each and are leaving it to the court to add any other compensation if necessary.

Other defendants include the Environment Department, Irrigation and Drainage Department, Pasir Gudang Municipal Council, the state Environment committee chairman, and the Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Ministry.