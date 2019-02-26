Passengers rescued as Langkawi ferry catches fire

Footage showing passengers being rescued from the blazing ferry.

LANGKAWI More than 50 passengers of a Kuala Perlis-bound ferry were rescued when the vessel caught fire minutes after it departed from the Kuah Terminal here yesterday.

The blaze at the Dragon Star ferry, carrying 52 people, occurred 3km off Kuah.

It is understood that all passengers escape unscathed. They were rescued by nearby vessels.

The Kedah Fire and Rescue Department operation centre were told of the ferry fire at 2.48pm and a rescue team was despatched to the scene at 2.56pm.

The operation was headed by Deputy Fire Superintendent Johari Mohd Lazim. It involved personnel from the Persiaran Putra and Langkawi Fire and Rescue stations.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department, a passenger first spotted the blaze and raised the alarm. As the blaze grew, many passengers jumped into the sea to escape.

The authorities despatched two rescue boats and a Kevlar boat to the scene, aided by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and nearby vessels, to contain the fire.