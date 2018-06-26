Passers-by cheer suicide of sexual harassment victim in China

The suicide of a Chinese student who complained of sexual harassment by a teacher has sparked online anguish about social decay.

The 19-year-old, surnamed Li, jumped to her death from the eighth storey of a building in the city of Qingyang, in Gansu province last week, state media reported.

Videos of the incident shared online showed her sitting on a ledge for hours while rescue workers tried to talk her down.

Some passers-by heckled her, shouting: "How come you haven't jumped yet?"

When she jumped, some clapped while a rescue worker screamed out in distress.

Police have detained some onlookers, reported state-backed China Youth Daily newspaper.

Online commentators lamented the callousness of the crowd.

"How cold is society that people will ask her to jump?" one person asked. "The sound of the rescue worker's heart being torn reflects the evil of humanity."

Miss Li's parents said she became depressed after she was sexually harassed in September by a teacher who tried to kiss and hug her, the paper reported.

Many Chinese schools have been rocked by accusations of sexual harassment in recent years. Rights activists and students had hoped to ride the wave of the #MeToo movement to make progress in tackling what they say is systemic sexual harassment on campuses.

But the movement has struggled to maintain momentum. Some schools have pressed students not to post accusations of harassment, activists said.

Miss Li's parents were offered 350,000 yuan (S$73,000) in compensation by the school, but they declined it as that would have required withdrawing their complaint.

"We could not sign that humiliating agreement," they said.

The Qingyang education bureau has disciplined the teacher and organised the compensation package, the paper reported. - REUTERS

