Penang set for stricter curbs after reporting 305 new Covid-19 cases

GEORGE TOWN: Penang is set to be the next state to come under stricter curbs after reporting 305 new Covid-19 cases.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state's Health Department has submitted the risk analysis report to the Health Ministry to enable the National Security Council (NSC) to implement curbs in certain areas.

"Among the issues discussed by the state's Health Department with the NSC is that Penang has recorded (a total of) 20,945 cases as of May 6," said Mr Chow.

Malaysia recorded 3,551 cases yesterday, taking the total to 427,927. There were 19 fatalities, taking the total death toll to 1,610.

Meanwhile, Malaysian citizens in certain parts of India will be repatriated following concerns over the sharp spike in the number of Covid-19 cases there, said Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein.

CHARTERED FLIGHTS

He said those to be repatriated include Malaysians who are home-based staff as well as their dependants, adding that flights will be chartered to bring them home.

"The flights will depart to New Delhi and Mumbai as soon as all affairs have been sorted out, including flight clearance from the Indian government," he said yesterday.

Mr Hishammuddin said Malaysians who will be brought home on this mission are to do Covid-19 swab tests before departure and upon arrival in Malaysia. They will also be quarantined for 14 days.