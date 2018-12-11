Pence’s aide Ayers turns down Trump’s chief of staff role

Mr Nick Ayers will be leaving the White House at year's end.

WASHINGTON: Mr Nick Ayers, widely touted as US President Donald Trump's favourite to succeed his outgoing chief of staff John Kelly, is instead leaving the administration at year's end.

Mr Ayers, the 36-year-old chief of staff to Vice-President Mike Pence, tweeted on Sunday, "I will be departing at the end of the year but will work with the MAGA (Make America Great Again) team to advance the cause", referring to Mr Trump's campaign.

"Thank you @realDonaldTrump, @VP, and my great colleagues for the honour to serve our nation at the White House."

Mr Trump announced on Saturday that Mr Kelly, 68, would leave the administration.

Shortly after Mr Ayers said he would not take on the role, Mr Trump tweeted: "I am in the process of interviewing some really great people for the position of White House chief of staff.

"Fake news has been saying with certainty it was Nick Ayers, a spectacular person who will always be with our MAGA agenda," he continued, adding that "I will be making a decision soon".

Mr Ayers reportedly would not commit to signing on through 2020.

And according to sources cited by The Washington Post, he was "sceptical" of taking the position because of the rocky tenures of Mr Kelly and his predecessor Reince Priebus.