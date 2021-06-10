People in France enjoy indoor dining, visit to gyms as curbs lifted

PARIS: People in France enjoyed indoor dining and gyms for the first time in months yesterday, as the country relaxed coronavirus rules that will also see a curfew pushed to 11pm as the number of Covid-19 cases ease and vaccines pick up.

Rules for travellers from within the European Union were also eased, while cultural venues relaxed their measures in line with France's phased reopening for the summer months.

The return of simple joys was a welcome for some.

"It is a pleasure to have a coffee inside. Normal life is gradually resuming," said transport employee Hammou Mraoui, sipping a coffee in a bar in the Meudon suburb of Paris.

Bar owner Christophe Guedes said it was an adjustment to serve indoors again.

"It is almost strange to hear a client say 'a coffee inside please', but it is a huge relief," he told AFP.

The overnight curfew will now start later - at 11pm instead of 9pm - before being dropped entirely on June 30 if all goes to plan.

The new measures also mean spectators can enjoy night sessions for the final stages of the French Open tennis in Paris, after previously being slung out at 9pm.

Tables of up to six will be permitted at cafes and restaurants, while gyms can also reopen for clients indoors.

TRAVEL

Some fitness buffs were happy to finally be allowed inside again, including Ms Stephanie Moscoso, who went to her local gym in central Paris at 8pm.

Travel to France will also be easier, with borders fully open to EU residents.