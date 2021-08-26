People in Malaysia trying to bribe docs for fake vaccination status

PETALING JAYA The digital vaccination certificate has become a hot "commodity" in Malaysia, as the fully vaccinated are allowed greater liberties and social perks.

Private clinics and general practitioners say they have been getting enquiries from those who are unvaccinated, with some offering up to RM1,000 (S$320), to fake their vaccination status.

Recently, the police have also started investigations into the alleged sale of fake digital vaccination certificates, which was highlighted on social media.

Malaysia Medical Practitioners Coalition Association president Raj Kumar Maharajah said to prevent legitimate certificates from being forged or stolen, people should not share pictures of their certificate on social media.

He also advised staff members at premises to scan the code on the certificate to verify its authenticity.

Police said the offence would be investigated under Section 22(d) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act for giving false information.