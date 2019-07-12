Perak executive councillor accused of raping maid may be put on leave

KUALA LUMPUR: The state executive councillor accused of raping his Indonesian maid may be asked to take leave if the police investigations take too long, says Perak Menteri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for yesterday had been postponed because of the probe into one of his exco members, the Democratic Action Party's Paul Yong Choo Kiong.

"There are no criminal charges yet but if the investigation drags on too long, he may be asked to take leave," Mr Ahmad Faizal said yesterday.

Earlier, Mr Yong's private secretary had said that Mr Yong would resume his normal duties today as he had been going to the police station the past few days in relation to the case.

When asked what the time frame would be, Mr Faizal said he could not give a specific period. "He's still an exco member and can still come to the office. I have only postponed the important meetings," said Mr Faizal.

Asked if it was best to limit Mr Yong's work, Mr Faizal agreed, saying that it was best not to interfere with police investigations.

"So for that purpose, if someone has power to make any decisions in an exco meeting, or other meetings involving housing, we might postpone all that, and he does not have to attend it," added Mr Faizal.

In a statement, Mr Yong unequivocally and categorically denied the "unfounded allegations" made against him. "I reiterate my stand that I have never raped or sexually assaulted her.