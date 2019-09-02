Perak ruler: ‘Wake up’ and address hate speech

IPOH: Perak ruler Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah has warned of the dangers of hate speech in the country.

"It is not healthy, as it puts the country in a dangerous situation," he said.

"The majority of the people love peace, and they are worried, becoming more anxious and fearful."

He criticised people, including leaders, who compete to the extent of lowering their self-esteem for the sake of gaining influence and political support.

He said the political climate after the 14th General Election was getting heated through acts carried out by political leaders, whether from the government or the opposition.

"Fragments from this time bomb will not differentiate its victims, which include the grandchildren and families of those who spew hate speech, who are also exposed by these short-sighted actions," he added.

MULTICULTURAL MALAYSIA

Sultan Nazrin said a lot of people had been clouded by their emotions rather than focusing on the facts of an issue.

"It seems that whenever an accident happens on the road, changes (are made) to the school curriculum or mistakes made when flying the flag, these are being described as a racial or religious issue," he said.

"We need to wake up and do something about it," he said, adding that the future generations of this country would be affected if nothing was done.

In a Facebook post, MCA president Wee Ka Siong said multiculturalism is a treasure and must continue to be respected and defended.

In his Merdeka Day message, he said the most beautiful picture of the country was made up by people from all walks of life.

"Different places, different cultures and different backgrounds; they all make up a beautiful tapestry of a multicultural Malaysia.