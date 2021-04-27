Perth exits Covid-19 lockdown after no new cases found in past 2 days

SYDNEY The government of Western Australia state said the three-day Covid-19 lockdown in Perth and neighbouring Peel region was scheduled to be lifted at 12.01am today after no new cases were found in the past two days.

Perth and the Peel region were placed into a hard lockdown from Saturday after an infected traveller from overseas, who likely contracted the coronavirus during his two-week quarantine in a Perth hotel, visited several venues while unknowingly infectious.

"The short three-day lockdown has done the job it was designed to do," state Premier Mark McGowan said in Perth.

"It was a circuit-breaker we needed to limit community spread and keep our community healthy."

Two million people in Perth and Peel's near 150,000 residents were ordered to stay home until 12.01am today except for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise.

People can leave their homes when the lockdown ends but will have to wear masks at all times.

Home gatherings will be limited to 20 guests while restaurants and supermarkets will need to follow strict social-distancing rules.