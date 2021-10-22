Pfizer and BioNTech report high efficacy of Covid booster shot

BERLIN: Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech yesterday said that data from a Phase III trial demonstrated high efficacy of a booster dose of their Covid-19 vaccine against the virus, including the Delta variant.

They said a trial of 10,000 participants aged 16 or older showed 95.6 per cent effectiveness against the diseases, during a period when the Delta strain was prevalent.

The study also found that the booster shot had a favourable safety profile.

Pfizer had said its two-shot vaccine's efficacy drops over time, citing a study that showed 84 per cent effectiveness from a peak of 96 per cent four months after a second dose. Some countries, including Singapore, had already gone ahead with plans to give booster doses.