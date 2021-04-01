Pfizer-BioNTech says vaccine is 100% effective in kids aged 12 to 15

BERLIN: Pfizer-BioNTech said yesterday their vaccine showed 100 per cent efficacy against the coronavirus in 12- to 15-year-olds, as they eye approval for adolescents to get the jabs before the next school year.

Phase 3 trials carried out on 2,260 adolescents in the United States "demonstrated 100 per cent efficacy and robust antibody responses", the companies said in a statement.

"We plan to submit these data to (US regulator) FDA as a proposed amendment to our emergency use authorisation in the coming weeks and to other regulators around the world, with the hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the start of the next school year," said Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla.

Chief executive of German company BioNTech Ugur Sahin said the results showing high protection for teens were "very encouraging given the trends we have seen in recent weeks regarding the spread of the B117 UK variant".

The Pfizer-BioNTech shot is based on novel mRNA technology and was the first Covid-19 vaccine to be approved in the West late last year.

A real world study involving 1.2 million people in Israel found it to be 94 per cent effective.

BioNTech and Pfizer last week began studies of the jab on children, with the first group of five- to 11-year-olds getting the vaccine.