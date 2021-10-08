Pfizer, BioNTech seek US vaccine clearance for children aged 5-11

WASHINGTON : Pfizer and BioNTech have asked US regulators to authorise emergency use of their Covid-19 vaccine for children five to 11 years old, a group for whom no shot is currently allowed, Pfizer said yesterday.

The US Food and Drug Administration has set a date of Oct 26 for its panel of outside advisers to meet and discuss the application, making it possible for children in this age group - numbering around 28 million in the country - to begin receiving the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

"With new cases in children in the US continuing to be at a high level, this submission is an important step in our ongoing effort against #COVID19," Pfizer wrote on Twitter.

The vaccine has already won US emergency use authorisation for those 12 to 15 years old, and is fully approved by regulators for people of ages 16 and up.

A rapid authorisation of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for young kids could help mitigate a potential surge of cases in the coming weeks and months, with schools open nationwide and colder weather driving activities indoors.

If given regulatory authorisation, the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine would become the first Covid-19 shot made available to children five to 11 years old in the United States.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been shown to induce a strong immune response in children of this age group, in a 2,268-participant clinical trial, the companies said on Sept 20.