Pfizer confirms fake vaccine shots on sale in Mexico, Poland

WASHINGTON : Fake doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine were being sold in Mexico and Poland for as much as US$2,500 (S$3,300) a shot, the US drugmaker and an official confirmed.

At a clinic in Mexico, some 80 people received bogus vaccines, which appeared harmless though they offered no protection against Covid-19, a report in The Wall Street Journal said.

The vials were found in beer coolers and were identified by fabricated lot numbers.

Mexico's government said "no product was found that could affect" the health of those scammed, adding that several people had been arrested.