Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against India virus variants: Study

WASHINGTON: The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines should remain highly effective against two coronavirus variants first identified in India, according to new research by US scientists.

The lab-based study was carried out by the New York University (NYU) Grossman School of Medicine and NYU Langone centre and is considered preliminary because it has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal.

"What we found is that the vaccine's antibodies are a little bit weaker against the variants, but not enough that we think it would have much of an effect on the protective ability of the vaccines," senior author Nathaniel Landau told AFP on Monday.

Overall, for the B1617 variant, they found an almost fourfold reduction in the amount of neutralising antibodies - Y-shaped proteins the immune system creates to stop pathogens from invading cells. For the B1618, the reduction was around threefold.

"In other words, some of the antibodies now don't work any more against the variants, but you still have a lot of antibodies that do work against the variants," said Professor Landau. "There are enough that do work that we believe the vaccines will be highly protective."

But this kind of lab investigation cannot predict what the real-world efficacy might look like - that will have to be investigated through other studies.

In another study, preliminary results showed that giving a dose of Pfizer's drug to people who already received a first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine is highly safe and effective.

The Combivacs study, run by Spain's Carlos III Health Institute, found the presence of IgG antibodies in the bloodstream was between 30 and 40 times higher in people who got the follow-up Pfizer shot than in a control group who only received one AstraZeneca dose.