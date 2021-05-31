Pfizer slightly less effective against variant but still protects

PARIS The Pfizer vaccine is slightly less effective but appears to still protect against the more transmissible strain of the virus first detected in India, says a study by France's Pasteur Institute.

"Despite slightly diminished efficacy, the Pfizer vaccine probably protects" against the variant, according to laboratory test results, said Pasteur Institute director Olivier Schwartz, co-author of the study published on the BioRxiv website ahead of peer review.

The study sampled 28 healthcare workers in Orleans city. Sixteen of them had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, while 12 had received one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

People who had received two doses of Pfizer saw a threefold reduction in antibodies against the B1617 variant, according to the study, but were still protected.

"The situation was different with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which induced particularly low levels of antibodies neutralising" the variant, the study said.