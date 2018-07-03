Philippine mayor on Duterte’s ‘narco-list’ shot dead in broad daylight

Mr Antonio Halili was killed by a single shot fired from a distance.

MANILA: A Philippine mayor on President Rodrigo Duterte's list of alleged narcotics-linked officials was shot dead yesterday by a "sniper" in a broad daylight attack, the police said.

Mr Antonio Halili was hit in the chest by a single shot fired from a distance during a weekly flag raising ceremony in Tanauan city, south of Manila.

Terrified onlookers screamed and the mayor's security detail opened fire, video footage showed. However, the shooter managed to escape, and Mr Halili was pronounced dead at hospital.

Town police chief Renato Mercado told AFP the shot was fired from 150m away.

"The distance from the position was extraordinary. It could not be done by an ordinary person. His skill can be compared to a trained sniper," he told AFP.

Mr Halili had compared himself to Mr Duterte as he publicly shared the President's hardline position against crime and drugs.

But last year, Mr Halili's name surfaced on a "narco-list" presented by Mr Duterte.

Mr Halili was then stripped of control of the police, but he has denied any ties to drugs.

The brazen nature of the killing and links to Mr Duterte's drug war drew outrage.

"This is clearly another case of EJK (extrajudicial killing) resulting from the so-called drug war launched by the government," opposition leader, Senator Francis Pangilinan, said in a statement.

"It is this Philippine image of a 'wild, wild west' that has also dampened the desire of both foreign and local investors."