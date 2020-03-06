Philippine police chief survives crash

The Philippines' top police official and his aides were injured when a helicopter carrying them crashed at a police camp south of Manila yesterday. General Archie Gamboa was conscious when he was taken to hospital, PNP Highway Patrol Group chief Wilson Doromal told CNN Philippines.

Gen Gamboa is head of the 191,000-strong Philippine National Police.

The seven other men with him were also extricated from the wreckage and taken to hospital, The Straits Times reported. Lieutenant-Colonel Doromal said the helicopter stirred a huge amount of dust as it was taking off, and then snagged an electrical cable. Witnesses said the helicopter - a twin-engine Bell 429 acquired just two years ago - swung violently before it crashed on its side, broke in two, and caught fire.