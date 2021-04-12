Philippines and US to resume joint military drill on Monday

MANILA Philippine and US soldiers will conduct a two-week joint military exercise from today, resuming the annual training event after last year's cancellation due to the pandemic, the Philippine military chief said yesterday.

The announcement came after the two countries' defence secretaries held a phone call to discuss the drills, the situation in the South China Sea, and recent regional security developments.

Unlike previous exercises, however, this year's "Balikatan" (shoulder-to-shoulder) drills to test the readiness of their militaries to respond to threats such as natural disasters and militant extremist attacks will be scaled down.

Only 1,700 troops - 700 from the United States and 1,000 from the Philippines - will participate, unlike previous exercises which involved as many as 7,600 soldiers, said Lieutenant-General Cirilito Sobejana from the Philippines.

"There will be physical contact but it is minimal," he said.

The Philippines has protested against the presence of Chinese boats inside its 321km exclusive economic zone at Whitsun Reef in the strategic waterway, repeatedly asking China to move the vessels away.