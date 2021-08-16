Philippines detects first case of Covid-19 Lambda variant

MANILA: The Philippines' Health Department said yesterday it has detected the first case of Covid-19's Lambda variant in the country and reminded the public to strictly observe minimum public health standards.

The World Health Organisation classifies Lambda as a "variant of interest", which was first identified in Peru in December, as laboratory studies showed it has mutations that resist vaccine-induced antibodies.

The country also recorded 14,749 new coronavirus cases yesterday, its second-largest daily increase, bringing the country's total confirmed infections to 1.74 million.

The Department of Health also reported an additional 270 deaths, the third highest one-day spike in fatalities, increasing the death toll to 30,340, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, the Philippines' Vice-President Leni Robredo yesterday called for an improvement in the country's testing and contact tracing efforts amid soaring cases, the Philppine Daily Inquirer reported.

"We always push to add more tests because if we don't, cases will continue to increase. There may be a lot of infected who are not tested," she said during a television interview.

"Sometimes, even though tests are available, contact tracing is lacking. So there is a gap in the line-up of testing because contact tracing is not enough."

Mrs Robredo noted that there should be accessibility and greater affordability in testing and better contact tracing to address the spike in cases.

She also expressed alarm over the 24.9 per cent positivity rate that the country recently recorded.

"For every four individuals tested, one of them is positive. That is a significant number," she said, adding that the positivity rate should be less than 5 per cent, citing an international standard.