Philippines' Duterte says daughter to run for president in 2022

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter will run for president in the 2022 election and her father's long-time aide, who has filed his vice-presidential candidacy, will be her running mate, ABS-CBN news reported on Saturday.

Ms Sara Duterte-Carpio, 43, is currently mayor of Davao, the Philippines' third-largest city, and on Saturday filed her candidacy to run again for mayor. She has previously said she would not run for national office next year.

ABS-CBN news based its report on an interview President Duterte had with a journalist right after he announced that he was retiring from politics on Saturday, while accompanying his closest loyalist, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, 47, to file his vice-presidential candidacy.

He was asked: "So is it clear, Sara-Go?"

"It is Sara-Go," Mr Duterte said in response.

When asked to confirm what the President said, Ms Duterte-Carpio's spokesman, Ms Christina Garcia Frasco, told Reuters: "The extent of my knowledge is also what was reported in local news. We have no comment."

ABS-CBN news said it obtained permission from the journalist to use the video showing Mr Duterte outside a hotel in Manila where the registration of candidates was taking place, and that a transcript was also provided.

In the same clip, Mr Duterte, 76, was asked when his daughter would file her candidacy for president. He said: "I really do not know. I do not have any idea at all."

Asked if he had given his daughter permission to run for president, he said: "Ah, no, actually we don't talk about politics... I would say that it is for the better".

Mr Duterte's political party has yet to officially nominate its presidential candidate and Ms Duterte-Carpio belongs to a different party.

Retired political science professor Temario Rivera said while Mr Duterte's daughter is winnable, the same could not be said about Mr Go who has no political base, thus making a Duterte-Carpio-Go ticket "weak".

"It would be an unsound political decision because what can Mr Bong Go add to Sara's candidacy?" Mr Rivera said.

Ms Duterte-Carpio is by far the most popular presidential prospect, according to successive opinion polls this year, but Mr Go, who was the President's long-time aide before he became senator, trails in opinion surveys on preferred vice-presidential bets.