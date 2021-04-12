Philippines to ease some tough Covid-19 restrictions from Monday

MANILA Strict Covid-19 lockdowns in the Philippines capital and four adjacent provinces will be eased from today, a spokesman for President Rodrigo Duterte said yesterday.

Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna and Cavite will be placed under a less restrictive community quarantine status until April 30, spokesman Harry Roque said.

Mr Roque gave the virtual briefing from hospital where he is being treated for Covid-19. He gave no details on which restrictions will be eased but said details would be released today.

The Philippines is battling one of the worst outbreaks in Asia, with hospitals in the capital overwhelmed amid record daily infections, while the authorities face delays in the delivery of vaccines.

Yesterday, the Department of Health recorded 11,681 new cases and 201 more deaths, bringing the country's tallies to 864,868 confirmed infections and 14,945 fatalities.

New cases have surged in recent weeks, surpassing 15,000 on April 2, most of them in the congested capital.

Mr Roque said the government will work to increase the number of beds in healthcare facilities.