The Philippines flies aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
MANILA: The Philippine military is sending light fighter aircraft to fly over hundreds of Chinese vessels in disputed waters in the South China Sea, its Defence Minister said, as he repeated his demand the flotilla be withdrawn immediately.
International concern is growing over what the Philippines has described as a "swarming and threatening presence" of more than 200 Chinese vessels that Manila believes were manned by maritime militia.
The boats were moored at the Whitsun Reef within Manila's 320km exclusive economic zone. The Philippine military aircraft were sent daily to monitor the situation, National Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement on Saturday. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now