Philippines hits 2m Covid-19 cases, health workers stage protest

Healthcare workers hold a protest outside the Philippines' Department of Health yesterday, demanding their risk allowances and hazard pay, and the resignation of Health Secretary Francisco Duqu.

MANILA : The Philippines topped two million Covid-19 cases yesterday as the country battles a record surge in infections that the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed is being driven by the hyper-contagious Delta strain.

To make matters worse, scores of healthcare workers protested in the Philippine capital demanding an end to what they called government neglect and unpaid benefits.

In recent weeks, daily cases have hit the highest levels since the start of the pandemic, and the health department warned the trend could continue.

The Philippines recorded 14,216 infections yesterday, taking the total to just over two million, with 33,533 deaths in a country of 110 million people.

"It is possible the number of Covid-19 cases will rise some more in the coming days," the Health Department said.

Daily cases exceeded 22,000 for the first time on Monday - more than double the number on Aug 6 when the sprawling national capital region went back into lockdown. Amid the high number of new cases, scores of healthcare workers protested in Manila.

Protesters wearing protective medical gear gathered around the Department of Health and held placards demanding their risk allowances and hazard pay, and the resignation of Health Secretary Francisco Duque.