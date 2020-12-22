World

The Philippines looks set to raise age of consent from 12 to 16

The Philippines looks set to raise age of consent from 12 to 16
The Philippines has become a global hot spot for online child sex abuse and where more than 500 teenagers get pregnant and give birth every day, campaigners say. PHOTO: AFP
Dec 22, 2020 06:00 am

MANILA: The Philippines allows adults to legally have sex with children as young as 12.

Child rights activists have lobbied for decades to increase the age - enshrined in the Penal Code since 1930 - but faced resistance from what they describe as a "culture of patriarchy". Congress now looks set to approve a Bill to raise the age to 16.

Campaigners say the legislation would help protect youngsters in a nation that has become a global hot spot for online child sex abuse and where more than 500 teenagers get pregnant and give birth every day.

"This is a victory for Filipino children," Ms Patrizia Benvenuti, Unicef's chief of child protection in the Philippines, said recently as the proposed legislation moved closer to a final vote.

A woman or child is raped nearly every hour, Senator Risa Hontiveros said in a document to the Senate, citing figures from the Centre for Women's Resources. Seven out of 10 victims are children and the vast majority are girls, she said. - AFP

World closes borders to UK as new coronavirus strain breeds fear
World

World shuts borders to UK for fear of new strain

Related Stories

Seoul to ban gatherings of more than four as Covid deaths rise

Australia confirms two cases of new virus strain spreading in Britain

US lawmakers reach deal on $1.2 trillion Covid-19 aid package

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD