Philippines sees surge in infections with 10,000 cases over weekend

MANILA: The Philippines has been hit with a surge in Covid-19 cases, with close to 10,000 fresh infections added to the tally over the weekend.

Researchers warn the country may see up to 8,000 new cases a day by the end of this month and up to 18,000 daily infections by the middle of next month, as the virus is spreading by nearly twice its previous pace.

"We are not trying to frighten people. All we are saying is that is the science. There is no fear-mongering in science," said Professor Guido David, a spokesman for the University of the Philippines-based Octa Research Group.

The rise in infections has sparked fears of a return to a complete lockdown, but Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque said that was unlikely, at least for this month, because the country's hospital capacity remained below critical levels.

Mr Roque confirmed yesterday that he had tested positive for Covid-19 but said he had not been in contact with Mr Duterte since receiving his test result. Total cases have increased to more than 621,000 while deaths have reached more than 12,800.