Philippines trials ‘granular lockdowns’ in Manila as virus surges

Food packs placed on seats during a roving community pantry in Quezon City to avoid crowding. Volunteers conducted the food distribution to help those affected by the lockdown in the metro area.

MANILA: The Philippines will lift a stay-at-home order in capital Manila this week as it trials "granular lockdowns", an official said yesterday.

More than 13 million people in the national capital region - the country's economic heartland - have been in lockdown since Aug 6 amid record infections fuelled by the hyper-contagious Delta variant.

The Philippines reported 22,415 cases, a new record high in daily infections, taking total cases beyond 2.1 million. There were 103 deaths, taking the toll to 34,337. The previous three days saw cases exceeding 20,000.

"Localised lockdowns will be piloted in Metro Manila," said presidential spokesman Harry Roque, explaining that a household, building or street could be targeted.

"It will be literally a complete lockdown if you are subject to granular lockdown - even the food will be delivered to you."

There were no further details about how the more targeted measures would be enforced.