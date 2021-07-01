Phuket preps for tourists despite record Covid deaths in Thailand

A couple at Patong beach as Phuket prepares to reopen to tourists.

PHUKET: Thailand got ready yesterday to open Phuket to tourists quarantine-free, even as the country registered its highest single-day death toll from Covid-19.

High hopes have been pinned on the move that will allow vaccinated travellers to visit without a quarantine period in an effort to revive Thailand's battered tourism industry.

But the lead-up to today's launch has been plagued with uncertainty.

Thailand has been trying to contain a third wave by imposing curbs in Bangkok and its suburbs, which have seen the Alpha and Delta variants spreading.

Yesterday saw the country's highest single-day death toll of 53, taking the total to 2,023. There were 4,786 cases, taking the total infections to 259,301.

However, the authorities said Phuket's opening will go ahead as planned.

About 250 passengers are scheduled to land on the island today on four flights, said Covid-19 task force spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin.