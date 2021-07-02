Phuket reopens to welcome its first fully vaccinated tourists

Passengers from Abu Dhabi arriving at the Phuket International Airport under the "Phuket sandbox" tourism scheme.

PHUKET : Hundreds of vaccinated foreign tourists arrived in Phuket yesterday as the country reported record Covid-19 deaths on the mainland.

Thailand reported 57 deaths, the second day in a row of record-high fatalities, taking the toll to 2,080.

Under the "Phuket sandbox" plan, which started yesterday, foreign tourists vaccinated against Covid-19 will not have to spend any time in quarantine and can move around the island freely.

After 14 days, provided the three coronavirus tests they must take are negative, they can travel elsewhere in the country.

About 200 passengers on flights from Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Singapore were expected to land on the island.

The first 25 travellers arrived on an Etihad Airways flight before noon.

Among them was 37-year-old Omar Al Raessi from the UAE, who had been to the island 15 times and said he would spend eight days relaxing.

Nationwide, there were 5,533 infections, bringing the total to 264,834. But Phuket remains relatively unscathed as the authorities have rolled out a mass vaccination campaign in preparation for the quarantine-free arrivals, with 70 per cent of the island's residents receiving at least one dose.

There were five new cases in Phuket on Wednesday, the Bangkok Post reported.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who flew to the island to oversee the reopening, thanked officials and health workers, stressing the success of Phuket would pave the way for a larger reopening of Thailand scheduled for October.

REVENUE

The government expects about 100,000 foreign tourists to visit Phuket in the third quarter and generate 8.9 billion baht (S$374 million) in revenue.

Thailand is estimated to have lost about US$50 billion (S$67 billion) in tourism revenue last year. - REUTERS, AFP

"We know that there is a risk... but we have to accept the risk so Thai people can make a living," Mr Prayut told reporters.