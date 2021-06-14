Phuket will reopen to vaccinated tourists on July 1: Thai PM

An empty street market near a beach in Phuket. More than 70 per cent of Phuket's population have been vaccinated.

BANGKOK: Phuket will be the first destination in Thailand to reopen to vaccinated foreign tourists without quarantine requirements.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the effective date is from July 1.

He said in a Facebook post that the move was part of the plan to slowly reopen the country in order to rekindle tourism. He said more than 70 per cent of Phuket's population have been vaccinated, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) reported on its website.

The target is to inoculate 100 per cent of those in the tourism sector before the scheduled reopening date, he said.

Tourists who want to go to other parts of Thailand have to stay in Phuket for 14 days before proceeding, the TAT said.

Thailand reported 2,804 cases yesterday, taking its total to 195,909. There were 18 deaths, taking the toll to 1,449.