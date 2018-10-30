Pittsburgh rabbis urge unity at synagogue massacre memorial service

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers from the Tree of Life synagogue speaking during the memorial on Sunday.

PITTSBURGH The rabbis of the Pittsburgh synagogue where a gunman massacred 11 worshippers during Sabbath prayers urged mourners at an interfaith memorial service on Sunday to embrace tolerance and unity while two Muslim American groups have started a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for the victims.

Themes of inclusion and compassion dominated the speeches delivered to a crowd of 2,500 at the University of Pittsburgh's Soldiers and Sailors Hall, as speakers decried the rise of toxic political discourse widely seen as creating an atmosphere conducive to violence.

Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers elicited shouts of "vote"from the audience as he called on political leaders to help put an end to hate speech.

"My words are not intended as political," he said.

"My mother always taught me that if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say it."

The "Stronger Together" service opened with a performance by a Baptist gospel choir and included remarks by Christian and Muslim clergy, but it was led by Rabbi Meyers and two fellow rabbis from the three Jewish congregations who used the synagogue targeted in the attack.

"What happened yesterday will not break us. It will not ruin us. We will continue to thrive and sing and worship and learn together and continue our historic legacy in the city with the friendliest people that I know," said Rabbi Jonathan Perlman, choking back tears.

Three members of his congregation were among those killed when a man with an assault rifle and three handguns on Saturday stormed the Tree of Life temple in the city's Jewish Squirrel Hill neighbourhood yelling "All Jews must die" as he opened fire.

In addition to the 11 mostly elderly victims who were killed, six people, including four police officers, were wounded before the suspect was arrested.

The massacre is the deadliest attack ever on America's Jewish community, said the Anti-Defamation League and Jewish Council for Public Affairs.

Robert Bowers, 46, who has a history of posting anti-Semitic messages online, has been charged under federal hate crime statutes and could face the death penalty if convicted.

Meanwhile, a crowdfunding campaign by two Muslim American groups has raised more than US$115,000 (S$159,000).

The campaign, organised by Muslim-American non-profits CelebrateMercy and MPower Change on LaunchGood, is now targeting US$125,000.

Funds will help survivors and grieving families with funeral expenses and medical bills.