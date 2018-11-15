PKR won't submit new names if there's Cabinet reshuffle: Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR PKR, a key party in Malaysia's ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan, will not submit any new names to the Prime Minister following the possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle, said its incoming president Anwar Ibrahim.

He said it was up to Dr Mahathir Mohamad to call for a reshuffle but the party will not submit any new names.

"No one in party alerted me about the need for change or to submit any new names. So as it stands, no change," he told reporters at the Parliament lobby yesterday.

On Tuesday, Dr Mahathir said he was open to the idea of reshuffling his Cabinet, reported The Straits Times.

Following the conclusion of the PKR elections last weekend, Dr Mahathir maintained that he has the final say on Cabinet appoints, and did not rule out making changes if PKR were to make nominations.

"And the principle is that this Cabinet is chaired by me as the Prime Minister and I need to have people who I am comfortable with. So whether I accept nominations from them or not, is really up to me," he told The Straits Times.

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik had rubbished such speculations of a purported Cabinet reshuffle.