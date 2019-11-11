Plans for new economic corridor in Johor: Malaysian minister

PONTIAN: As the Tanjung Piai polls draw closer, Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali said the government has plans to create another economic corridor in Johor.

He said the proposed new economic corridor will be tabled to the Economic Action Council, chaired by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

"Because this is a long-term plan..." he added.

According to Mr Azmin, his ministry was briefed about the planned economic corridor for the southern state on Saturday and development could be executed as early as next year.

"I believe with the Prime Minister's commitment and the present leadership, the new economic corridor could be implemented beginning next year," he told reporters after a rally yesterday.

According to Mr Azmin, a new development will be created to develop small towns from Bandar Malaysia to Johor.

He also said the government is in discussions to decide which small towns would be included in the new economic corridor.

"We want interior areas to be given attention and the amount of towns that will be developed is still under consideration, where Tanjung Piai is not excluded.

"The specifics (of towns to be developed) is still subject to discussions at the Federal level," he added.