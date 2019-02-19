Plot to oust Malaysian PM Mahathir a lie: Anwar

If Malaysian blogger Mujahidin Zulkiffli is to be believed, there is a plot to oust Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

"Some factions are covertly planning to pull a coup most likely via a vote of no confidence in Parliament on (Dr Mahathir) leadership," Mr Mujahidin posted on Facebook, The Star reported.

A vote of confidence must have the support of at least 112 out of 222 MPs if it is to succeed in Parliament.

Mr Mujahidin, who lists himself as managing director of New Malaysia Times on Facebook, said he gleaned this information from his sources.

The issue scaled up when Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan came out to say PAS has pledged to support Dr Mahathir in the event of a "betrayal" from within Pakatan Harapan.

He spoke of a letter signed during a recent meeting between Dr Mahathir and PAS leadership in Kuala Lumpur that was a declaration of PAS' support for him, The Star reported.

"A draft copy of this letter of undertaking was given to him (Dr Mahathir) during that meeting. It states that if anything happens to the PM, we (PAS) undertake to be with him. Bear in mind that we are going to sit in Parliament on March 11.

"Dr Mahathir had indicated before about a 'pengkhianatan' (betrayal), and there may be a vote of no confidence against him. We are not new in politics. Our president sensed something... that's why we went to see him (Dr Mahathir)," Mr Takiyuddin said on Sunday.

Mr Takiyuddin said the alleged betrayal could come from "two component parties" within Pakatan but declined to reveal which, The Star reported.

His comments drew a scathing response from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) chief Anwar Ibrahim, who said such claims were lies. PKR is a key party in the ruling coalition.

He said the motive behind the claims is aimed at covering up the allegations that PAS had received millions from Umno.

NON-ISSUE

Mr Anwar said the other Pakatan parties have also dismissed the allegation.

"Nobody wants to comment because they think it is a non-issue and a PAS attempt to deflect the focus on the money taken from 1MDB," he said.

On the letter, Mr Anwar said it may not be true.

"They have koshered lying, so we don't know if it is true or not," he said.

PAS leaders said recently it was permissible for members to lie to protect the party.

Mr Anwar also said that in his interaction with Dr Mahathir, the matter of the alleged coup did not come up at all.