PM Mahathir: Most of the top echelons in government are corrupt

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says it is difficult not being able to work with people he trusts.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad claimed the government he took over after the general election was corrupt, with few trustworthy officials.

"From outside we saw the damage, but we never expected the damage to be so extensive," he told CNN at his offices in Putrajaya.

"Most of the top echelons in the government are corrupt."

Former prime minister Najib Razak has been charged with multiple counts of corruption for allegedly embezzling millions in public money from Malaysia's 1MDB fund.

"I have to work with some of those people who are suspect," Dr Mahathirsaid.

"It is a very difficult job, if you don't work with people you trust, you don't know whether what you want them to do will be done or not."

Malaysia is ranked 62 of 180 countries in non-governmental organisation Transparency International's most recent global corruption index.

Officials have been able to "stash their ill-gotten gains in their house or foreign banks and invest them in luxurious mansions, expensive cars or lavish lifestyle for their children with total impunity and in blatant disregard for the citizens they are supposed to serve", CNN, quoting the NGO's local affiliate, said.

Dr Mahathir also spoke to CNN about political partner Anwar Ibrahim.

Soon after the win, Mr Anwar, who had been in prison on sodomy charges, received a royal pardon, and both men have talked of him eventually replacing Dr Mahathir as prime minister.

"If the condition for us working together is my serving as prime minister for two years or three years, for me that is not important," Dr Mahathir said.

"I will abide by the wishes of the people."

He said his personal opinion of Mr Anwar did not matter.

"I have to trust him whether I like it or not. I can't be here all the time," he said.

But he added that if the people want him to serve beyond the time agreed, then he would stay in power.

Mr Anwar is expected to run in a by-election in the near future in an effort to rejoin Parliament, allowing him to replace Dr Mahathir as prime minister.

Dr Mahathir also touched on terrorism.

"It is a threat to our country but you know, we tried to counter terrorism with very sophisticated ways and all that using new technology to fight terrorism, but terrorism has a reason, it has a cause," he said.

"You have to (tackle the) cause of terrorism.

"If you can tackle the cause and remove it, then there won't be terrorism."

He said no one can win a guerrilla war, which "can only be fought within the hearts and minds of the people".

He blamed extremist religious leaders for fuelling violence.

"Islam that you see today is not actually the Islam that is taught by the religion," Dr Mahathir said.

"It is the Islam interpreted by certain powerful people, leaders, scholars and all that."

"Islam of the Quran is a very moderate Islam. (It) calls upon all Muslims to be brothers. It forbids killing, but (they) are doing all those things which are forbidden by Islam."