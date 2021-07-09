PM Muhyiddin and Cabinet still hold executive power: Malaysia's A-G

Mr Ahmad Zahid had announced that Umno would pull support for Mr Muhyiddin, only to have his statement clarified.

An Umno official clarified that its MPs can still vote for Mr Muhyiddin Yassin in Parliament.

PETALING JAYA: The fallout from the decision by Umno to pull out from Malaysia's ruling coalition, Perikatan Nasional, continued yesterday.

The country's Attorney-General has come out to say that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his Cabinet still hold executive power under the Constitution.

He said according to the federal Constitution, the determination of whether or not an individual has the confidence of the majority shall be made by the members of the Dewan Rakyat (Parliament), not based on statements by any political party.

Parliament begins a five-day sitting on July 29.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had announced that the party would withdraw its support for Mr Muhyiddin after a virtual supreme council meeting on Wednesday night that stretched till the early hours of Thursday.

Mr Ahmad Zahid said Mr Muhyiddin should make way for an interim premier.

He made it seem that Umno was united behind the move to withdraw support.

But in a statement yesterday, the Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said Umno MPs are free to vote their support for Mr Muhyiddin in Parliament.

He said the decision was made at the party's supreme council meeting on Wednesday.

He said: "The Umno supreme council has taken the decision that during Parliament sittings, Umno MPs can use their own wisdom in any voting session.