PM Muhyiddin to face confidence vote in Parliament on Sept 7: Minister

Sources said Mr Muhyiddin Yassin's party felt that yielding to royal pressure would be seen as a sign of weakness.

KUALA LUMPUR : The vote of confidence to test Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's parliamentary support has been scheduled for Sept 7, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah.

"For now, that is the date and a notice has been issued by the Dewan Rakyat (Parliament) Speaker for it to be held on Sept 7," he said during a virtual press conference yesterday.

Asked if the King had requested for a date earlier than Sept 7, Mr Saifuddin refused to comment, saying he was bound by the oath of confidentiality.

"I will be committing an offence under the Official Secrets Act if I answer your question," said Mr Saifuddin.

However, he said Mr Muhyiddin has emphasised the importance of holding the vote of confidence on Sept 7.

"In politics, everything is possible. I think Muhyiddin is cognisant of the importance of the vote, and he also understands that there are people who want this vote to be held earlier than September.

"As far as I am concerned, the Speaker has issued the notice, it is Sept 7," he added.

The Straits Times said it understands that consecutive meetings were held with party chiefs of Mr Muhyiddin's Perikatan Nasional (PN) government on Wednesday evening - first at the Prime Minister's Office and then at his residence - to discuss internal matters, as well as the best plan of action moving forward.

Sources with knowledge of the discussions said Mr Muhyiddin's Bersatu party believed bowing to royal pressure would signal weakness and encourage opponents to continue fanning public sentiment for the palace to wade into the ongoing political crisis.

"Conceding to the monarchy would make us look shaky," a top PN official told ST.

"This would hurt us when negotiating with MPs for support."

Meanwhile, Malaysia reported a worrying new record of 21,668 Covid-19 cases yesterday - the highest daily figure since the pandemic began.

The nation's cumulative number of virus cases has now reached 1,342,215.