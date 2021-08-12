PM Trudeau condemns Chinese decision to jail Canadian for spying

BEIJING : Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a Chinese court's sentencing of Canadian businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for espionage yesterday was "absolutely unacceptable" and called for his immediate release.

The United States Embassy in Beijing also condemned the sentencing, saying that proceedings against Spavor and another Canadian charged with espionage were an attempt to "use human beings as bargaining leverage".

The espionage cases are embroiled in a wider diplomatic spat involving Washington and Beijing.

"China's conviction and sentencing of Michael Spavor is absolutely unacceptable and unjust," said Mr Trudeau.

"The verdict for Mr Spavor comes after more than 21/2 years of arbitrary detention, a lack of transparency in the legal process, and a trial that did not satisfy even the minimum standards required by international law."