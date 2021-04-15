Police chief and officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright resign

Mr Daunte Wright's mother Katie (centre) speaking at a press conference as his aunt Naisha embraces her.

MINNEAPOLIS A suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an black motorist during a scuffle following a routine traffic stop and the police chief who called the slaying an apparent accident both resigned on Tuesday in the face of civil unrest.

Mayor Mike Elliot of Brooklyn Centre, Minnesota, said the two quit one day after the chief told a news reporters that the officer who shot Mr Daunte Wright appeared to have drawn her gun by mistake when reaching for her Taser.

Mr Elliott said the City Council had passed a resolution calling for the dismissal of both police chief Tim Gannon and officer Kim Potter.

"I'm hoping this will bring some calm to the community," Mr Elliott said, adding he had yet to accept Ms Potter's resignation, leaving open the door to firing the 26-year veteran.

"We want to send a message to the community that we are taking this situation seriously."

He expressed sympathy with protesters, who he said were motivated by fear rather than lawlessness.

Mr Elliott, who is also black, said: "And I could feel their pain. I could feel their anger. I can feel their fear."

The move followed two nights of protests and clashes between demonstrators and police in Brooklyn Centre, part of a region already on edge over the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman charged with murdering Mr George Floyd in May last year.