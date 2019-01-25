Poll: BJP could face electoral wipeout in Uttar Pradesh state

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party could lose a quarter of its seats in India's Parliament with an electoral wipeout in the country's most populous state, if the Congress Party were to join an opposition alliance there, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday.

Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 282 seats in the 545-seat Parliament in the last election, including 73 out of the 80 seats from Uttar Pradesh, a northern state of more than 200 million people.

But the India Today-Karvy Insights Mood of the Nation poll forecast the number of seats held by the BJP in the state could plummet to just five, if Congress were to join an alliance set up by other opposition groups. The next general election is due by May.

To achieve such a wipeout in Uttar Pradesh, the opposition parties would have to agree to field a single candidate in each constituency, according to the poll. Congress has so far ruled that out, although even without Congress the other opposition parties would still inflict a sizeable defeat on the BJP.

An alliance of three Uttar Pradesh parties - Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal - could win 58 seats without Congress, the poll showed.

BJP and its ally in the state, Apna Dal, would win 18 seats in that scenario and Congress would have four.

"The Congress party will fight in all the seats on its own, but a post-poll alliance with SP-BSP is in the offing," Congress spokesman Sanjay Jha told Reuters. "We are all ideologically compatible and are committed to defeating the fascist corrupt BJP."

BJP dismissed the survey. Opinion polls have a mixed record in the country, where regional issues often overshadow national concerns.

"It's a poll even before the election has been announced and before parties are actually involved in electioneering," BJP spokesman Nalin Kohli said. "In any case, it is painting a rather pessimistic figure for the BJP, which we believe will not be the situation in any circumstance."