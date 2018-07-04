Pompeo heads to N Korea seeking agreement on denuclearisation plan

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang in May.

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will leave for North Korea tomorrow seeking agreement on a plan for the country's denuclearisation, despite mounting doubts about Pyongyang's willingness to abandon a weapons programme that threatens the US and its allies.

In announcing Mr Pompeo's travel plans on Monday, White House spokesman Sarah Sanders said the US was "continuing to make progress" in talks with North Korea.

She declined to confirm or deny recent media reports of intelligence assessments saying North Korea has been expanding its weapons capabilities.

The State Department said Mr Pompeo would head on Saturday from Pyongyang to Tokyo, where he would discuss North Korean denuclearisation with Japanese and South Korean leaders.

It will be Mr Pompeo's first visit to North Korea since the June 12 summit in Singapore between US President Donald Trump and Mr Kim Jong Un, at which the North Korean leader agreed to "work toward denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula".

The joint summit statement, however, gave no details on how or when Pyongyang might give up its weapons.

US officials have since been trying to flesh out details to produce an agreement that might live up to Mr Trump's enthusiastic portrayal of the outcome.

A US delegation led by US ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim met with his North Korean counterparts at Panmunjom on the border between North and South Korea on Sunday to discuss the next steps on the implementation of the summit declaration, the State Department said.

"We had good meetings yesterday and... the Secretary of State will be there later this week to continue those discussions," Mrs Sanders told a White House briefing.

She endorsed comments made on Sunday by White House national security adviser John Bolton, who said he believed the bulk of North Korea's weapons programmes could be dismantled within a year "if they have the strategic decision already made to do that".

However, some experts disputed Mr Bolton's optimistic time frame for decommissioning North Korea's weapons, even if the nation were willing to agree to such moves, amid multiple reports suggesting otherwise.

An NBC News report on Friday quoted officials saying US intelligence agencies believe North Korea has increased production of fuel for nuclear weapons while The Washington Post reported on Saturday that US officials had concluded that North Korea did not intend to fully give up its nuclear arsenal.