Pope blames devil for Church divisions, scandals

Pope Francis giving a devotional message from his window over Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican on Sunday.

VATICAN CITY: The devil is real and working to undermine the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis says.

The pope is convinced that Satan is to blame for the sexual abuse crisis and deep divisions racking the Church and he has asked Catholics around the world to recite a special prayer every day this month to try to beat him back.

"(The Church must be) saved from the attacks of the malign one, the great accuser and at the same time be made ever more aware of its guilt, its mistakes, and abuses committed in the present and the past," Pope Francis said in a message on Sept 29.

Since he was elected in 2013, he has made clear that he believes the devil to be real.

In a document in April on holiness in the modern world, Pope Francis mentioned the devil more than a dozen times.

"We should not think of the devil as a myth, a representation, a symbol, a figure of speech or an idea.

"This mistake would lead us to let down our guard, to grow careless and end up more vulnerable," he wrote.

The Church has recently been hit by one sexual abuse scandal after another, from Germany, to the US to Chile.

At the same time, a deepening polarisation between conservatives and liberals in the Church has played out on social media.

Pope Francis' use of the term "the great accuser" to describe Satan hit a raw nerve with one of the pope's harshest conservative critics, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, the Vatican's former ambassador to Washington.

In an 11-page statement published on Aug 26, Archbishop Viganò launched an unprecedented broadside by a Church insider against the pope and a long list of Vatican and US church officials.

He accused Pope Francis of knowing about sexual misconduct by a former US cardinal with male adult seminarians but not doing anything about it.

Archbishop Viganò, concluding that his former boss had singled him out, complained in his next statement that Pope Francis "compared me to the great accuser, Satan, who sows scandal and division in the Church, though without ever uttering my name".