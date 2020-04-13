Pope calls for lifting of sanctions, debt relief, universal ceasefire

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis called yesterday for global solidarity in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout, urging the relaxation of international sanctions, debt relief for poor nations and ceasefires in all conflicts.

He also warned the European Union that it risked collapse if it did not agree on how to help the region recover.

The pope's Easter Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) message, delivered from an empty St Peter's Basilica instead of to the usual crowd of tens of thousands in the square outside, was by far his most pressing and political since his election in 2013.

Saying the message of this year's "Easter of solitude" should be a "contagion of hope," he heaped praise on doctors, nurses and others risking their lives to save others and hailed those working to keep essential services running.

"This is not a time for indifference, because the whole world is suffering and needs to be united in facing the pandemic," he said in the message, almost entirely dedicated to the pandemic's effects on personal and international relations.

"Indifference, self-centredness, division and forgetfulness are not words we want to hear at this time. We want to ban these words forever!" he said.

Pope Francis expressed sympathy for those not able to bid farewell to their loved ones because of restrictions, for Catholics who have not been able to receive the sacraments and for all those worried about an uncertain future.

"In these weeks, the lives of millions of people have suddenly changed," he said.

The pope said now was the time for politicians and governments to avoid "self-centredness" and take decisive, concerted action to help each others' populations live through the crisis and eventually resume normal life.

"May international sanctions be relaxed, since these make it difficult for countries on which they have been imposed to provide adequate support to their citizens," Pope Francis said.

MOST AFFECTED

More than 75,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Europe, with 80 percent of the fatalities occurring in Italy, Spain, France and Britain, according to an AFP tally on Sunday compiled from official sources.

With a total of 75,011 deaths from 909,673 infections, Europe is the hardest-hit continent in the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed at least 109,133 people worldwide.